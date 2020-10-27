Home

Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
More Obituaries for Arianna Griffiths
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arianna Lynn Griffiths

Arianna Lynn Griffiths Obituary

Arianna Lynn Griffiths, 5 weeks of age, of Cressona, passed away on Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

Born on Sept. 13, she was a twin daughter of James Undercuffler and Stephanie Griffiths, Cressona.

She was preceded in death by a maternal aunt, Katie Lynn Price-Knouse.

In addition to her parents, Arianna is survived by her twin sister, Bella Elizabeth Griffiths, still hospitalized; her maternal grandparents, Ronald Griffiths, Pottsville, and Alexis Griffiths, Cressona; her paternal grandparents, Ronald Acker, Lenhartsville, and Sherry Lynn Undercuffler, Pine Grove; a maternal aunt, Tara Eubanks; three maternal uncles, Ronald Griffiths Jr., Ryan Griffiths and Aaron Griffiths.

Services are private. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 27, 2020
