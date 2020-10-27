Home

Schuylkill Memorial Park, LLC & Grabowski Funeral Home
75 Memorial Drive
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-7350
Arlene F. Umbenhaur

Arlene F. Umbenhaur Obituary

Arlene F. Umbenhaur, 78, of Deer Lake, passed away Sunday at the Laurel Center Nursing Home in Hamburg.

Born in Kempton, Jan. 29, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Elsie Strausser.

Arlene was employed at Craftex Mills in Auburn for many years.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed going to all her children's and grandchildren's sporting events. Her favorite job was babysitting her grandchildren.

In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by her daughter, Susan Drummer, and her sister, Rita Strausser.

Arlene is survived by her husband, Kenneth V. Umbenhaur, and their children, Kenneth V. Jr., husband to Nancy, of Friedensburg, and Joseph E., husband to Kristi, of Lake Wynonah. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Nick, Makenzie, Kyla, Owen, Bryce; great-grandson, Landon; her siblings, James Schadle, Frank Beck, Iva Hallick, Charles Strausser and Jesse Strausser.

Service will be private at the convenience of the family. Grabowski Funeral Home is entrusted with services.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 27, 2020
