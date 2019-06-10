Home

Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-5111
Arlene M. Olexa

Arlene M. Olexa Obituary
Arlene M. Olexa, 81, of Minersville, passed away Thursday, May 30, at Schuylkill Center.

Arlene was born in Dowdentown, Dec. 3, 1937, a daughter of the late Mary Simchesko and Stanley Lipinsky.

She was a member of St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, Minersville, and of the former St. Stanislaus Kostka Church.

She worked as a trimmer in the local garment industry before retiring.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Petersen.

Arlene is survived by a daughter, Jacqueline, wife of David Lecher, of Minersville. She is also survived by grandsons, David, husband of Kristi, Graig, husband of Jennifer; a granddaughter, Trista and her companion, Dave; 13 great-grandchildren.

A religious service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, with the Rev. Christopher Zelonis officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances made to the family and shall be accepted at the funeral home during the visitation. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 10, 2019
