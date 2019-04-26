Arlene Mable Neifert, of Orwigsburg, went to be with the Lord on April 17, 2019, at the age of 79.
Arlene was born in New Ringgold, on July 28, 1939.
She was a woman of strong faith and enjoyed reading her bible. She also enjoyed nature, bird watching and looking at deer out her window.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth "Barney" Neifert; her sister, Mary Green; sister-in-law, Beverly Sassaman.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Neidlinger; brother, David Sassaman Sr.; and her loving nieces and nephews who were there for her as her health failed.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. June 8 at Friedens Lutheran Church Cemetary, New Ringgold, for family and friends. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 26, 2019