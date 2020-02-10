Home

Nice-Hart Funeral Home
9 North Lehigh Ave
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0670
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Nice-Hart Funeral Home
9 North Lehigh Ave
Frackville, PA 17931
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Nice-Hart Funeral Home
9 North Lehigh Ave
Frackville, PA 17931
Arthur C. Flail Jr.


1931 - 2020
Arthur C. Flail Jr. Obituary
Arthur C. Flail Jr., 89, of West Palm Beach, Fla., formerly of Frackville, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at his residence.

Born Jan. 10, 1931, in Frackville, He was a son of the late Arthur and Anna (Gist) Flail.

Arthur severed in the Navy, then worked many years for PennDOT as a diesel mechanic. He was member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Frackville, and a life member of Frackville American Legion Post 398.

In addition to his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth (Shappell) Flail; son, Arthur Flail III; sister, Amanda Lafey; brothers, James, Gilbert, Thomas and William Flail.

Surviving is a sister, Ann Garton Petroskie, with whom he resided.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday Feb. 15, at Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., 9 N. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, PA 17931. The Rev. Jeff Merwine will officiate. Friends may call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Trinity EC Church, 56 N. Balliet St., Frackville, PA 17931. Burial with military honors will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Frackville. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 10, 2020
