Arthur J. Leffler


1942 - 2020
Arthur J. Leffler Obituary
Arthur J. Leffler, 77, of Oak Grove Road, Pine Grove, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born Nov. 15, 1942, in Pine Grove, he was a son of the late Harvey and Ada Kreiser Leffler.

He attended Pine Grove High School. Arthur was a laborer for various companies.

He loved hunting, fishing, his cats and his good neighbors, the Aungst, Bretz, Frank and Wolfe families.

Surviving are his brother, Fred and wife, Helen Leffler, of Pine Grove; sister, Betty Gehman; two nieces, Maureen and husband, Jeremy Zerbe, and Jessica Zerbe; great-nephew and -niece, Ayden and Paige Zerbe; an aunt, Lillian Leffler, of Pine Grove.

All services will be held at the convenience of the family. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
