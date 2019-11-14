Home

Ashley L. Brown Obituary
Pastor Ashley L. Brown, 77, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, at Laurel Nursing Home, Hamburg.

Born in Pottsville, June 2, 1942, he was a son of the late Margarette (Kull) and Floyd H. Brown.

He was a graduate of Pine Grove High School.

He was the widower of Anna Mae (McClain) Brown.

He was a member of Welcome United Methodist Church, Landingville, and was formerly employed at local factories. After retirement, he became a lay pastor at Cumbola United Methodist Church. He also did services at Schuylkill Haven High Rise and the former Rest Haven Nursing Home.

Ashley is survived by his son, Brian Brown, husband of Jodi, of Auburn; a stepgrandson, Landon Rickert; and a sister, Barbara Miller, wife of William, of Chattanooga, Tenn.

A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cumbola United Methodist Church, Highway 209, Cumbola, PA 17930. Condolences for the family may be left at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
