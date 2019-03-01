Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ashley N. Purnell. View Sign

Ashley N. Purnell, 21, of East Mines, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.



Born in Pottsville, July 1, 1997, she was a daughter of William J. and Rebecca Knorr Purnell of East Mines.



She was a 2015 graduate of Pottsville Area High School.



Ashley worked as a sales manager for Dunham's Sports, Pottsville.



She was a member of Phoenix Hose Company No. 4, East Mines, and Saint Clair Fish & Game. Ashley loved playing basketball at Pottsville High, Little League for Saint Clair Fish & Game and riding her ATV.



In addition to her parents, she is survived by a sister, Kathleen Purnell, of East Mines, and brother, Jeffrey Leinheiser, of New Philadelphia; aunts, Bertha Hillman, of East Mines, Bridget Purnell, of East Mines, Carol Kenenitz and her husband, Peter, of Ashland, Patricia Luscan, of Saint Clair, Ann Knorr-Fischer and her companion, Rachel Fischer, of Harrisburg; uncle, Nicholas Knorr and his wife, Nichole, of Girardville; many cousins.



Funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, from Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair, PA 17970 with Monsignor William F. Glosser officiating. Friends may call from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Phoenix Hose Company No. 4, 28 Ann St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to



