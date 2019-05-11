Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Elaine Kienzle. View Sign Service Information Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home 24 East Main Street Schuylkill Haven , PA 17972 (570)-385-3381 Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Pottsville, on Sept. 23, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Nina Hopple Schoffstall.



She was the widow of Richard Charles Kienzle Sr., who passed away in 1995.



In addition to her parents and husband, Audrey is also preceded in death by her son, Richard Charles Kienzle Jr.; sisters, Alma, Clara, Katie and Nina; and brothers, Clarence and Charles.



She was a graduate of Pottsville High School, Class of 1953.



Audrey was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville.



She is survived by three daughters, Audrey Bayliff and husband, James, Schuylkill Haven, Joyce Cantu, widow of Jose, Houston, Texas, and Helen Balonis and husband, Edward, Pottsville; daughter-in-law, Donna Kienzle, Hawaii; grandchildren, John Martin, Nicole Crogan, Richard Charles Kienzle III, Christopher and Brittany Balonis; a brother, Ronald Schaeffer, Saint Clair; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville. A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at the church at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 15. An additional time for viewing will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday. Interment services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. At the family's request, donations in Audrey's memory may be forwarded to Trinity Lutheran Church's Elevator Fund, 300 West Arch Street, Pottsville, PA 17901. Checks should be made payable to Trinity Lutheran Church, and "Elevator" should be placed in the memo line of the check. To extend online condolences, visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Audrey Elaine Kienzle, 84, passed away Thursday, May 9, at Providence Place Retirement Community, Pottsville, where she had been a resident.Born in Pottsville, on Sept. 23, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Nina Hopple Schoffstall.She was the widow of Richard Charles Kienzle Sr., who passed away in 1995.In addition to her parents and husband, Audrey is also preceded in death by her son, Richard Charles Kienzle Jr.; sisters, Alma, Clara, Katie and Nina; and brothers, Clarence and Charles.She was a graduate of Pottsville High School, Class of 1953.Audrey was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville.She is survived by three daughters, Audrey Bayliff and husband, James, Schuylkill Haven, Joyce Cantu, widow of Jose, Houston, Texas, and Helen Balonis and husband, Edward, Pottsville; daughter-in-law, Donna Kienzle, Hawaii; grandchildren, John Martin, Nicole Crogan, Richard Charles Kienzle III, Christopher and Brittany Balonis; a brother, Ronald Schaeffer, Saint Clair; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville. A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at the church at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 15. An additional time for viewing will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday. Interment services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. At the family's request, donations in Audrey's memory may be forwarded to Trinity Lutheran Church's Elevator Fund, 300 West Arch Street, Pottsville, PA 17901. Checks should be made payable to Trinity Lutheran Church, and "Elevator" should be placed in the memo line of the check. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com . Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close