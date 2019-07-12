Augusta 'Gussy' Lindenmuth, 85, of Ringtown, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, while a guest at the Orwigsburg Center.



Augusta was born in Ringtown, on April 10, 1934, a daughter of the late August Kline and John Dettery.



She was a 1952 graduate of Conygham Township High School and retired after being employed in the local garment industry.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John "Chickenman" Lindenmuth. The last member of her immediate family, she was also preceded in death by sisters, Catherine Walters, Caroline Houser and Arlene Stravinsky, and by a brother, Joseph Dettery.



Surviving are her daughter and caregiver, Carol McShaw; with grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



As per Gussy's wishes, no public services will be held.The Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, Ringtown, is assisting Gussy's family during this time of need. You may leave a condolence at www.ringtownfuneral.com.



