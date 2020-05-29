Home

Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Augustus H. "Gus" Dunheimer III

Augustus H. "Gus" Dunheimer III Obituary
Augustus H. "Gus" Dunheimer III, 89, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

He was born Dec. 23, 1930, in Pottsville, a son of the late Augustus H. II and Esther G. Clauser Dunheimer.

He was a member of Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg. Gus served in the Army during the Korean War. He graduated from Penn State University with a degree in civil engineering. Prior to retirement, he was a sales representative in the tool industry. Gus was an active member of Society of Manufacturing Engineers.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Daniel P. Dunheimer, in 1984.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Linda Ann Shepperd Dunheimer; two sons, Augie (Sheila) Dunheimer IV, of Vienna, Va., and David (Tracy) Dunheimer, of Frederick, Md.; a daughter, Heidi (John) Arturo, of Oakton, Va.; six grandchildren, Jonathan Arturo, Lindsey Arturo, Olivia Dunheimer, Lilly Dunheimer, Zachary Dunheimer and Alex Dunheimer; and a sister, Jane McLaughlin, of Northampton.

Private entombment will be at Saint Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on May 29, 2020
