Augustus H. "Gus" Dunheimer III, 89, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
He was born Dec. 23, 1930, in Pottsville, a son of the late Augustus H. II and Esther G. Clauser Dunheimer.
He was a member of Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg. Gus served in the Army during the Korean War. He graduated from Penn State University with a degree in civil engineering. Prior to retirement, he was a sales representative in the tool industry. Gus was an active member of Society of Manufacturing Engineers.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Daniel P. Dunheimer, in 1984.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Linda Ann Shepperd Dunheimer; two sons, Augie (Sheila) Dunheimer IV, of Vienna, Va., and David (Tracy) Dunheimer, of Frederick, Md.; a daughter, Heidi (John) Arturo, of Oakton, Va.; six grandchildren, Jonathan Arturo, Lindsey Arturo, Olivia Dunheimer, Lilly Dunheimer, Zachary Dunheimer and Alex Dunheimer; and a sister, Jane McLaughlin, of Northampton.
Private entombment will be at Saint Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
