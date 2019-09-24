|
Austin L. Knowles, 89, formerly of West Brunswick Township, Schuylkill County, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Orwigsburg Center, where he resided.
He was the loving husband of Rosemary "Bunny" Knowles, who passed in 2014, and a son of the late Edwin and Catherine (Adams) Knowles.
A 1948 graduate of Reading High School, Austin earned his bachelor's degree from Albright College and taught at Chichester High School, Boothwyn, for many years before retiring. He absolutely loved being a teacher, particularly the interactions he had with his students, often commenting that he often learned as much from them as they did from him.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Nancy Frey; his brothers, Edward, Rodney and Frederick Knowles; his sisters, Elizabeth Ammon, Eleanor Fudeman and Evelyn Knowles.
Austin is survived by his granddaughter, Ainsley Frey, and his great-granddaughter, Tallulah, both of whom he cherished greatly; his brother, Charles Knowles; nieces and nephews. One of nine children, Austin is survived by his brother, Charles Knowles.
A graveside service will be held for Austin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Good Shepherd Cemetery, 160 Tuckerton Road, Reading, PA 19605. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of services. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
