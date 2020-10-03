Home

Baran L. Hendrickson, 57, of New Ringgold, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Baran was born in Pottsville, Jan. 5, 1963, a son of the late Luella (Bachert) and Ralph Hendrickson.

He was employed as a truck driver. He also owned his own truck for a time and drove for various local companies. Most people in our area would remember him as the Mr. Freeze Ice Cream Man serving Orwigsburg, Schuylkill Haven and Pottsville areas in the late '80s.

Baran is survived by his daughter, Hannah Hendrickson, and his son, Bradlee Hendrickson. He is also survived by two brothers, Bruce and Brian Hendrickson.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, in St. Michael's Church Cemetery, 535 St. Michael's Church Road, Hamburg, 19526. Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 116 S. Liberty St., Orwigsburg, has been entrusted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home for Baran's family.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 3, 2020
