Barbara A. Blackmon, 78, of Valley View, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on Thursday, July 25, 1940, in Charleston, W.V., a daughter of the late Estel and Wanda Price.
She was a graduate of Montgomery High School, Montgomery, W.V., and received her Master's Degree from James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Va.
She was a CRNA at the Surgi Center of Baltimore, prior to her retirement.
She was preceded in death by a son, Brian Tucker.
She is survived by two daughters, G. Nannette Hages, of Sarasota, Fla., and Dr. Naomi E. Scearece, of Valley View; and three grandchildren.
As per her wishes there will be no services. Memorial contributions can be made to Flutie Foundation at www.flutiefoundation.org. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
