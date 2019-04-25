Barbara A. Blackmon

Barbara A. Blackmon, 78, of Valley View, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on Thursday, July 25, 1940, in Charleston, W.V., a daughter of the late Estel and Wanda Price.

She was a graduate of Montgomery High School, Montgomery, W.V., and received her Master's Degree from James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Va.

She was a CRNA at the Surgi Center of Baltimore, prior to her retirement.

She was preceded in death by a son, Brian Tucker.

She is survived by two daughters, G. Nannette Hages, of Sarasota, Fla., and Dr. Naomi E. Scearece, of Valley View; and three grandchildren.

As per her wishes there will be no services. Memorial contributions can be made to Flutie Foundation at www.flutiefoundation.org. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
