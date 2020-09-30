Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
934 Centre Ave
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 375-4337
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Cartwright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Cartwright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Cartwright Obituary

Barbara A. Cartwright, 51, of Minersville, passed away Sept. 29 in her residence.

She was the wife of Jason Cartwright. Born in Laporte, she was a daughter of the late Marian (Federovich) and Gary Bush Sr., Tremont.

Barbara was a graduate of Miami Dade High School and of Berks Technical Institute, Reading. She had last worked in billing and coding for Covenant Homecare Co.

Surviving, in addition to her father and husband, are two daughters, Gina M. Bush and Julie D. Bush, both of Minersville.

Memorial services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Cramp Hummel Funeral Home, Route 61, Centre Park, Reading, has charge of arrangements. Online memories and photos may be shared at www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com, 610-375-4337.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -