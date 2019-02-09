Barbara A. Heffner, 73, of Mahanoy City, died Wednesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born in Pottstown, she was a daughter of the late Donald and Lucille Richards Delcamp.
She was a graduate of J.W. Cooper High School in Shenandoah and was employed at the former Good Samaritan Hospital in Pottsville for 29 years. She was of the Protestant faith.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Frederick "Fred" J. Heffner Sr.; two sons, Frederick J. Heffner Jr., of Mahanoy City, and Christopher W. Heffner and his wife, Brooke, of Charlotte, N.C.; a stepson, James Heffner, of Gilberton; two sisters, Edith Moore and her husband, Dave, and Donna Delcamp; a granddaughter, Piper; nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 9, 2019