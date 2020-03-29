|
Barbara A. Lecher, 89, of Saint Clair, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born May 17, 1930, in Forestville, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Anna (Batsick) Markovich.
She worked in the garment industry at Peek-A-Boo Styles, Schuylkill Haven, before retiring from Craftex Knitting Mills, Auburn.
She was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair.
Barb, known by some as "Barbie Doll," greatest pleasure in life was spending time with her family and grandchildren, whether it be teaching her grandchildren to swim at her son Eddie's pool in the summer or having them for sleepovers at her house. Later in life, she enjoyed spending time at the casinos. She was always there for her children and grandchildren whenever and wherever they needed her and she will be sadly missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Edward "Sonny" Bernetskie and Walter "Jack" Lecher; four brothers, Matthew, John, Andrew and Steve Markovich; three sisters, Mary Kleczek, Ann Laskey and Catherine Bernetskie.
Surviving are three daughters, Sharon Trowbridge, of Lancaster, Deborah Spinelle, of Saint Clair, and Sandra Milner, of Pottsville; three sons, Edward Bernetskie, of Saint Clair, Andrew Bernetskie and his wife, Peggy, of Pottsville, Brian Bernetskie, of Seattle, Wash.; eight grandchildren, Michelle, Ashley, Jason, Jenna, Nicholas, Jacob, Jessica and Alexandria; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Diane Markovich, of Alaska; nieces and nephews.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 3544 N. Progress Ave., Harrisburg, PA 17110, in her memory. Burial will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
