Barbara A. Molnar Obituary
Barbara A. (nee Swingle) Molnar, 78, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

Barbara was born in Shenandoah, Jan. 26, 1941, to John and Stella Swingle.

She was a graduate of J.W. Cooper High School in Shenandoah. She continued her education at Chestnut Hill College, where she earned her degree in nursing.

She was the beloved wife of the late Albert E. Molnar and was the loving mother of Barbara (Frank) Carduff, Lost Creek, Kathleen (Chuck Shaulis) Molnar, Gilberton, John (Mary) Molnar, Kissimmee, Fla., Bill (Sandra) Molnar, Alburtis, and Susan (Bill) Taylor, Havertown. She was the devoted grandmother of Frank, Matthew, Molly, Daniel, Joseph and Aubrey. She is also survived by her sister, Estelle (Joseph) Deluca; a nephew, Ray Dunsavage; a great-niece, Angelica Dunsavage.

Services will be private. Should friends desire, contributions can be sent to Susan Taylor for the Albert E. Molnar Scholarship Fund. The fund provides a scholarship to a graduating member of the North Schuylkill High School women's basketball team who meets the student-athlete criteria. Please make checks payable to Susan Taylor, noting A.E. Molnar Scholarship in the memo line. Susan Taylor, 305 N. Manoa Road, Havertown, PA 19083. Stretch Funeral Services Inc., Havertown, has charge of arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 27, 2019
