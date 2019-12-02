|
|
Barbara A. Pontician, 82, of Collegeville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Pottsville, May 26, 1937, a daughter of the late George H. and Julia (Reno) Bentz.
Barbara was raised in Minersville, and was a 1955 graduate of Minersville High School.
She moved to the Germantown section of Philadelphia in 1962, and then to Havertown. She had been living in Collegeville since 1972. Barbara was an avid reader and also enjoyed trading stocks. She loved gardening at her home immensely, but above all she cherished the role of "Nanny" to her two grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her son, Robert Christopher Pontician; two brothers, George and James Bentz.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 57 years, Robert J. Pontician, of Collegeville; daughter, Julann (and Alan) Alessi, of Spring City; brother, Joseph (and Kathy) Bentz, of Llewellyn; two sisters-in-law, Catherine and Mary Bentz; two grandchildren, Christopher and Megan.
Funeral services will be private. Entombment will take place in Limerick Garden of Memories. A celebration of life for family and friends is being planned. Memorial donations in Barbara's name may be made to the Phoenixville Library at their website, phoenixvillelibrary.org. Condolences may be made to the family at www.msrfh.com. Arrangements are by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of Trappe, Pa., 610-489-7900.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 2, 2019