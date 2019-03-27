Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara A. Rogers. View Sign





Born in Minersville, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas and Anna Wartella Wyslutsky.



She was a 1966 graduate of Cass Township High School and a 1969 graduate of the Reading Hospital School of Nursing. She began her nursing career at the Reading Hospital before working at the dental practice of Dr. Vincent Dauchess, DDS, Pottsville. She later chose hospice care as a specialty, working for Professional Home Health Care, Pinnacle Home Health and Hospice Care and Diakon Hospice, St. John's.



She was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, Minersville.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Rogers.



Barb is survived by her husband of 48 years, Michael "Razz" Rogers; four daughters, Michelle Charowsky (spouse, Russell), Forestville, Kimberly Bergan (spouse, Keith), Blandon, Kathryn Maley (spouse, Bret), Lake Wynonah, and Cassandra "Casey" Hains (spouse, Jeremy), Lebanon; seven grandchildren, Noah and Alexis Charowsky, Cailey, Riley and Brady Bergan, Chase Maley and Charlotte Hains. She is also survived by a sister, Sandra Wyslutsky, Lancaster, and a brother, Father Nicholas "Ron" Wyslutsky, Mogadore, Ohio; nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends may call from 7 until 10:45 a.m. Friday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 558 Sunbury St., Minersville. Interment will be in Ss. Peter and Paul Orthodox Cemetery, Branch Township. The family prefers donations to the Ss. Peter and Paul Orthodox Cemetery Fund. Visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Barbara A. Rogers, 70, of Primrose, Cass Township, passed away Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.Born in Minersville, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas and Anna Wartella Wyslutsky.She was a 1966 graduate of Cass Township High School and a 1969 graduate of the Reading Hospital School of Nursing. She began her nursing career at the Reading Hospital before working at the dental practice of Dr. Vincent Dauchess, DDS, Pottsville. She later chose hospice care as a specialty, working for Professional Home Health Care, Pinnacle Home Health and Hospice Care and Diakon Hospice, St. John's.She was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, Minersville.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Rogers.Barb is survived by her husband of 48 years, Michael "Razz" Rogers; four daughters, Michelle Charowsky (spouse, Russell), Forestville, Kimberly Bergan (spouse, Keith), Blandon, Kathryn Maley (spouse, Bret), Lake Wynonah, and Cassandra "Casey" Hains (spouse, Jeremy), Lebanon; seven grandchildren, Noah and Alexis Charowsky, Cailey, Riley and Brady Bergan, Chase Maley and Charlotte Hains. She is also survived by a sister, Sandra Wyslutsky, Lancaster, and a brother, Father Nicholas "Ron" Wyslutsky, Mogadore, Ohio; nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends may call from 7 until 10:45 a.m. Friday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 558 Sunbury St., Minersville. Interment will be in Ss. Peter and Paul Orthodox Cemetery, Branch Township. The family prefers donations to the Ss. Peter and Paul Orthodox Cemetery Fund. Visit www.dutcavich.com Sign the guest book at Funeral Home Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville

200 Sunbury Street

Minersville , PA 17954

570-544-3492 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close