Barbara Ann Wisnosky, 70, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center, Salisbury, Md., with her husband and two sons by her side.
Born in Fitchburg, Mass., she was a daughter of the late James J. and Katherine Ryan Buckley II.
She was preceded in death by brothers, John, James III and Bernard Buckley.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Richard Wisnosky. Together they resided formerly in Pottsville for over 40 years before retiring to Ocean Pines, Md., in 2010. Barbara also leaves behind two sons and three grandchildren, Jay and Erica Wisnosky and their children, Graham and Claire, of Dexter, Mich., Marc Wisnosky and his wife, Alison Archer, and their daughter, Anastasia, of Pittsburgh; sisters, Katherine Schmitt (Daniel, dec.), and Mary Patricia Lundy (Gary); sisters-in-law, Barbara Cochran and Donna Buckley; nieces and nephews.
Barbara will be remembered for her friendship and joy, especially while socializing with friends over Mahjong, Irish music, Bailey's or with family at the beach and her many adventures with Rich. She was a devout Catholic as a member and volunteer at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, and for St. Matthew the Evangelist Catholic Church while residing in Pottsville. She was a present member of Red Hat Society and over the years her commitments ranged from Cub Scout leader to volunteer for her sons' many sports teams and school organizations, and even as a band "roadie" for her son's Irish rock band. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards, reading, holiday decorating and going to concerts on the Ocean City board walk.
Memorial Mass is planned for 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at St. Matthew the Evangelist Catholic Church, Minersville, with interment to follow in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery No. 2. A donation in her memory may be made to St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, 139 Spruce St., Minersville, PA 17954. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 10, 2019