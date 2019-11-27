Home

Barbara A. Wisnosky

Barbara A. Wisnosky Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial for Barbara A. Wisnosky, 70, who passed away Oct. 31 in Peninsula Regional Medical Center, Salisbury, Md., will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, 139 Spruce St., Minersville. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Kostka No. 2 Cemetery. Local arrangements have been entrusted to Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Barbara's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
