Barbara A. Wood, RN, 73, of Frackville, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning at Chamberspoint Healthcare Center, surrounded by her two loving daughters.
Born in Ashland, she was a daughter of the late George and Rose Swaldi Bracey. Barb worked as a registered nurse at the former Good Samaritan Hospital, Pottsville, for 21 years before retiring.
Barb was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville. She was a 1964 graduate of the former Immaculate Heart Academy, Fountain Springs, and a 1967 graduate of Sacred Heart School of Nursing.
Barb enjoyed her time outdoors doing yard work, but most of all with spending time with her loving children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Wood, and her two sons, Dominic and Joseph Wood Jr.
Barb is survived by her two daughters, Michelle and her husband, David Kline, of Greencastle, and Angela Balicki, of Frackville; her brother, George "Deuce" Bracey, of Frackville; her sister, Rosalie and her husband, William Garrity, of Minersville; her grandchildren, Darren and Morgan Kline, and Ayden and Addisyn Balicki; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, with the Rev. Brian Miller officiating. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday morning at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Englewood, Frackville. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 3, 2020