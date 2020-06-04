|
Barbara Ann Dalvet passed over into God's hands at the seasoned age of 94 on May 27, 2020, at Providence Place, Pine Grove.
Born June 24, 1925, in Pine Grove, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Prudence (Workman) Angst.
The home she was born in is located directly in front of Providence Place, where she spent her final hours.
Barbara was a woman of many talents and was extremely capable of adapting to anything that came her way.
During the war, she was forced to quit school her senior year right before being able to act as valedictorian of her class. She went to work at Atlas Powder Company, where she did her part making ammunition for our soldiers.
Born and raised Protestant, she converted to Catholic to marry her husband, Charles. She then worked hard for many years in the garment industry and while doing that she achieved her GED at the age of 52.
At age 55, her husband, Charles, passed of a heart attack. Barbara never really took on another partner. Instead, she occupied her grieving by enrolling in Schuylkill Business Institute and graduating with honors. She also received several awards for her typing skills during competitions while receiving her education.
Upon completion, she then went on to manage the Target Manufacturing store, which sold suits in New Philadelphia.
Her companion was her beloved Sammy the poodle. They had many adventures together. He was at her side everywhere she went. Then came Riley the teacup Yorkie. She will be remembered as being seen driving her Jazzy cart to the bank and into Giant Markets with tiny little Riley sitting on her lap.
Her accomplishments are far too many to list. Those who met her immediately liked her because she was true blue and real.
She will be remembered as Tiny But Mighty. Her demeanor and her appearance were always immaculate and stylish. The lady had class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Otto Dalvet, and siblings, Margaret (Peggy) Moyer, Ruth Rescorla, David Angst, Roy (Mickey) Angst, John (Bud) Angst, Charles and Violet Angst at birth; a son-in-law, Eric Campion, husband of Ann, and a grandson, James (Jamie) Dalvet.
She is survived by her sons, Charles (Dusty) Dalvet, husband of Sally Ann, Robert Dalvet, husband of Anne, Thomas Dalvet, husband of Elaine; daughter, Ann Campion; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings, Mary Traub, Robert Angst, Dorothy (Dolly) Christ, Alan Angst, Leo (Ted) Angst, Richard (Dick) Angst, Homer (Jimmy) Angst, Bruce (Busey) Angst, Grace Fees and Beverly (Kitty) Hallick.
She will be sadly missed and remembered fondly by all who knew her.
A private memorial service will be held at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. Interment will follow in Schuylkill Memorial Park LLC, Schuylkill Haven. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Dalvet family.
