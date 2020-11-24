Home

Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Barbara Ann Davis

Barbara Ann "Barbie" Davis, 68, of Pottsville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at her home.

Born in Lebanon, June 16, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Robert Richard Davis and Ida Mae (Schoffner) Davis Modica.

Barbie was a graduate of Penn State University. She worked in the garment industry at local factories and as a salesperson in retail at various department stores.

Barbie is survived by her aunt, Sandra Thomas and her husband, Charles, of Middleport; three sisters, Holley Frantz, of Orwigsburg, Jacqueline Davis, of New Philadelphia, and Paula Behney, of Pottsville; her brother, Frank Modica and his wife, Kathleen, of Pottsville; a niece, Francesca Modica, of Pottsville; two nephews, Dimitri Modica, of Pottsville, and Scott Behney, Pottsville; cousins.

A graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 27, in German Protestant Cemetery, Mahanoy City, with Pastor Joseph and Pastor Micky McDemus officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help with Barbie's funeral costs to Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon, PA 17965. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 24, 2020
