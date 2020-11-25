|
Barbara Ann "Barbie" Davis, 68, of Pottsville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, in German Protestant Cemetery, Mahanoy City, with Pastor Joseph and Pastor Micky McDemus officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help with Barbie's funeral costs to Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon, PA 17965. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 25, 2020