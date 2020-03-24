Home

Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Barbara Ann Mervine-Neahmia, of Ashland, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Grand View Hospital, Sellersville.

Barb was born Nov. 11, 1933, in Fountain Springs. She was 86.

Barb was a longtime active member of Christ's Congregational Church, Fountain Springs, where she served as board member.

Barb was preceded in death by her mother and father, Margaret and Lloyd Mervine; her husband, Louvain Neahmia; her oldest sister, Ruth Minson.

She is survived by her sister, Shirley Tesno; her nieces and nephews, Marsha Kruzich, Sally Dobbins, Diane Manning, Tim Tesno and Greg Tesno. Also eight great-nieces and -nephews and eight great-great-nieces and -nephews.

A private service will be held in her honor. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 24, 2020
