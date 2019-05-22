Barbara E. Fernando, 79, of Pottsville, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at her son Tony's home in Vermont.
Born in Pottsville, Sept. 7, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Jerussell Marchock Kocur.
Barbara was a graduate of Saint Clair High School, Class of 1957. She then graduated from the Empire Beauty School in Pottsville in 1961. Barbara worked as a seamstress for the garment industry and owned and operated Barb's Card and Gift Shop in Middleport.
She was a member of Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church in New Philadelphia and loved to crochet.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Louis A. Fernando, on Sept. 12, 2016, and a brother, Russell Kocur.
Barbara is survived by a son, Tony Fernando, Vermont; a daughter, Bobbi Murray and her husband, Eddie, Pottsville; four grandchildren, Marielle and Garrett Fernando, Connecticut, and Lucy and Sophie Murray, Pottsville; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon. Interment will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Philadelphia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Church Memorial Fund, 99 Valley St., New Philadelphia, PA 17959. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 22, 2019