Barbara was born Aug. 30, 1948, to Alvin and Helen Gober.



Barbara began playing the piano at a very young age. She attended Nativity BVM High School in Pottsville, and her strong faith led her for a time to the convent. Barbara and her mother moved to Connecticut, and her strong belief in service to others led her to Saint Joseph's College to study nursing. Barbara used her skills to serve others in nursing facilities, shelters, among gatherings of the homeless, in many church programs, and with the Amistad Catholic Worker House in New Haven.



Barbara was always available to serve the disenfranchised. She worked many years at Hillside Manor, side by side with her close friend, Elaine Zagorski. Barbara often volunteered at Sacred Heart Church in Hartford with her close friend, Father Tom Goekler, a compassionate missionary serving the needy of Honduras and Guatemala. Barbara was also close to Father Richard Cardarelli, a Franciscan missionary of note.



She will be missed by her family and friends in Connecticut and Pennsylvania, including Charles and Susan Ruscavage; Bill Castelot; Frannie Goekler; Elaine Zagorski; Mark and Luz Colville; Communitas Inc.; George Ducharme; Pat Beeman; Barbara Dunko, who faithfully served as caretaker, companion, confidant and friend; and Brian F. Cunningham, Esquire, her longtime conservator.



Barbara will be laid to rest, in a private burial, alongside her mother Helen in Pennsylvania. At 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 13, the Amistad Catholic Worker House, which held a special place in her heart, will offer Mass for Barbara at 203 Rosette Street, New Haven, CT 06519 (203) 624-5517.



