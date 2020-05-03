|
Barbara J. Fisher, 67, of Pottsville, died Friday afternoon at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
She was born March 26, 1953, in Bath, a daughter of the late Walter and Ruth Binder Hoppes.
Throughout her life, Barbara worked at various textile factories in the area.
Barbara was a member of Bible Tabernacle Pentecostal Church, Schuylkill Haven.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Fisher; three brothers, Darwin, Charlie and Rich Hoppes.
Surviving are three children, Patsy Wingle and her husband, William Sr., Schuylkill Haven, Earl Lins and his wife, Christina, Pottsville, and Karen Brideson and her husband, Brandon, New Philadelphia; six grandchildren, William Wingle Jr. and Kyle Wingle, Ava and Ian Lins and Logan and Lilianna Buccieri; one great-granddaughter, Amelia Wingle; two sisters, Shirley Ritzko, Pottsville, and Rosemarie Miller, Port Carbon; brother, Raymond Hoppes, Orwigsburg; nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville, with the Rev. Doug Schwenk officiating. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions made to Bible Tabernacle Pentecostal Church, 314 S. Margaretta St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, or Operation Christmas Child, C/O Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Cressona Cemetery, Cressona. Please share your memories and condolences with Barbara's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
