Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara J. "Bobbi" Freed. View Sign





Born in Pottsville on March 22, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Dorothy Millington Eberle.



She was the widow of Bruce C. Freed.



She was a member of Christ Church McKeansburg.



Bobbi was employed at the former Pottsville Hospital.



She is survived by son, Kirk M. Freed, Berwick; daughter, Jill A. Santoro and her husband, Dr. William Santoro, Spring Ridge area, Reading; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Christ Church McKeansburg, with the Rev. Sunny Stock officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Family requests donations in Bobbi's memory to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Heather Court at the Highlands. To extend online condolences, visit



Sign the guest book at

Barbara J. "Bobbi" Freed, 85, of Wyomissing, formerly of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Friday, March 8, at The Highlands, Wyomissing.Born in Pottsville on March 22, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Dorothy Millington Eberle.She was the widow of Bruce C. Freed.She was a member of Christ Church McKeansburg.Bobbi was employed at the former Pottsville Hospital.She is survived by son, Kirk M. Freed, Berwick; daughter, Jill A. Santoro and her husband, Dr. William Santoro, Spring Ridge area, Reading; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Christ Church McKeansburg, with the Rev. Sunny Stock officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Family requests donations in Bobbi's memory to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Heather Court at the Highlands. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com . Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.Sign the guest book at republicanherald.com Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close