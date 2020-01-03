Home

Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Barbara J. Holmes

Barbara J. Holmes Obituary
Barbara J. Holmes, 50, of Pottsville, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.

Born in Pottsville, July 10, 1969, she was a daughter of Edwin Andrews, Frackville, and the late Jean Burger Andrews.

She graduated from North Schuylkill High School and was last employed at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Home until becoming ill.

In addition to her father, surviving are her husband, Stephen Holmes, of Pottsville; two sons and a daughter, John Russen, of Frackville, Devin Holmes, of Pottsville, and Kaitlyn Holmes, of Shenandoah; two brothers and a sister, Edwin Andrews, of Frackville, Charles Andrews, of Fountain Springs, and Sherry Holmes, of Ashland; two grandsons, Mason Kepp and Bryce Russen; nieces and nephews.

A time for visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, 901 Centre St., Ashland. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements Charles Heizenroth III is supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 3, 2020
