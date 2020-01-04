Home

Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
(570) 682-3070
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
Barbara J. Kissinger


1937 - 2020
Barbara J. Kissinger Obituary
Barbara J. Kissinger, 82, of Valley View, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Saturday, Feb. 20, 1937, in Valley View, a daughter of the late Ivan Koppenhaver and Thelma Morgan Koppenhaver.

Barbara was a 1955 graduate of the former Hubley Township High School.

She worked at Tri-Valley High School Cafeteria and last worked at Bixler's Country Meats, Valley View.

She was a member of Pine Creek United Methodist Church, Spring Glen, where she was a member of United Methodist Women. She also sang with Pine Creek Circuit Riders.

Her husband, Donald H. Kissinger, passed away in 1997. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Joel R. Kissinger; a step-grandson, Jeremy Michener.

She is survived by two sons, Rick D. Kissinger and his wife, Dawn, of Hegins, and Craig A. Kissinger and his companion, Nancy Carpenter, of Mount Carmel; a daughter, Lori J. Blyler and her husband, Joe, of Valley View; three grandsons, Joe D. Blyler and his wife, Allison, of Elysburg, Andrew J. Blyler and his wife, Kelsey, of Hegins, and Drew A. Kissinger, of Klingerstown; two step-grandsons, Dennis Wolfe, of Hegins, and Steven Michener, of Seattle, Wash.; a step-granddaughter, Shelby Wolfe, of Mount Carmel; three great-granddaughters, Adalyn Blyler, Juliette Blyler and Cora Blyler; a brother, Lenwood I. Koppenhaver and his wife, Linda, of Pottstown.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. John Wallace officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be made in St. Mark's Cemetery, Spring Glen. Memorial contributions can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
