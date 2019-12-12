|
|
Barbara J. Lichvar, 58, of New Philadelphia, passed away Tuesday morning at her residence.
Born in Pottsville, Aug. 29, 1961, she was a daughter of Helen Kroznuskie Reed and the late Robert Reed.
Barbara was employed as a medical technician at Simon Kramer Cancer Centre, New Philadelphia.
In addition to her father, Robert Reed (Aug. 29, 1929), she was preceded in death by her son, Andrew.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 34 years, Joseph Lichvar, of New Philadelphia; mother, Helen Kroznuskie Reed, of Silver Creek; sons, Cody Lichvar and wife, Meaghan, of Chesapeake, Va., and Lucas Lichvar, of New Philadelphia; brothers, Robert Reed and wife, Wendy, of Saint Clair, Matt Gibas and wife, Shannon, of New Philadelphia; sister, Cyndi and husband, James Pirkle, of Watkinsville, Ga.; sister-in-law, Barbara and husband, Adam Nothstein, of Kaska; sister-in-law, Paula Lichvar and companion, Dave Prince, of New York; her four furry buddies; nieces and nephews
Services will be held at noon Saturday at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner officiating. Viewing will be from 9 until time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 12, 2019