Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartashus Funeral Home
63 Kimber St
New Philadelphia, PA 17959
(570) 277-6941
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Lichvar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Lichvar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. Lichvar Obituary
Barbara J. Lichvar, 58, of New Philadelphia, passed away Tuesday morning at her residence.

Born in Pottsville, Aug. 29, 1961, she was a daughter of Helen Kroznuskie Reed and the late Robert Reed.

Barbara was employed as a medical technician at Simon Kramer Cancer Centre, New Philadelphia.

In addition to her father, Robert Reed (Aug. 29, 1929), she was preceded in death by her son, Andrew.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 34 years, Joseph Lichvar, of New Philadelphia; mother, Helen Kroznuskie Reed, of Silver Creek; sons, Cody Lichvar and wife, Meaghan, of Chesapeake, Va., and Lucas Lichvar, of New Philadelphia; brothers, Robert Reed and wife, Wendy, of Saint Clair, Matt Gibas and wife, Shannon, of New Philadelphia; sister, Cyndi and husband, James Pirkle, of Watkinsville, Ga.; sister-in-law, Barbara and husband, Adam Nothstein, of Kaska; sister-in-law, Paula Lichvar and companion, Dave Prince, of New York; her four furry buddies; nieces and nephews

Services will be held at noon Saturday at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner officiating. Viewing will be from 9 until time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -