Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
(570) 682-3070
Barbara L. Roadcap Obituary

Barbara L Roadcap, 75, of Spring Glen, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg, Harrisburg.

She was born Friday, May 4, 1945, in Erdman, a daughter of the late Marlin H. Kessler and the late Irene S. (Shade) Kessler.

She was a 1963 graduate of Upper Dauphin High School.

She had worked at Spread Eagle, Quaker State and Sauder Egg Processing, and then worked for the Pennsylvania Department of State until her retirement.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran "Klinger's" Church, Erdman.

She was also a 50-year member of Order of Eastern Star 425, Lykens.

Barbara enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by two brothers, Richard Shade and Jimmy Kessler.

She is survived by her husband, Karl K. Roadcap, to whom she was married for 57 years. She is also survived by two daughters, Diane L Bressler and her husband, Jon, of Fountain, and Elaine M Henninger, of Elizabethville; a son, Jeffrey K. Roadcap and his wife, Tammie, of Elizabethville; grandchildren, Janie, Bryce, Ryan, Kelsey, Aidan, Cole and Derrick; nieces and nephews.

A public viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, private family services will follow the viewing with the Rev. Jonathan Jenkins officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 48 Main St., Klingerstown PA 17941. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 31, 2020
