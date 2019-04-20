Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Laura Thier. View Sign





Barbara was born in Manhattan, N.Y., April 18, 1942, a daughter of the late Elizabeth Mary Lea and William Francis Wolfrath.



She was the widow of Charles R. Thier Jr. and together they founded Video Haven in Schuylkill Haven.



She was predeceased by her son, Charles R. Thier III, in 2014.



Barbara is survived by two daughters, Dawn M., wife of George Turitto, of Lehighton, and Kelly A., wife of Hamilton Handling III, of Auburn; grandchildren, John Noecker Jr., husband of Katrina, Jacob Noecker, husband of Carly, Joshua Noecker, companion of Christina Smith, Amanda Noecker, fiancée of Kat Reed, Hamilton Handling IV and Madison Handling; great-grandchildren, John, Braelynn and Wesley. She is also survived by her brother, Peter, husband of Karen Wolfrath; a nephew, Donald Hughes.



Private services are entrusted to Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Barbara Laura Thier, 76, of Orwigsburg, passed away Wednesday, April 17, surrounded by her loving family.Barbara was born in Manhattan, N.Y., April 18, 1942, a daughter of the late Elizabeth Mary Lea and William Francis Wolfrath.She was the widow of Charles R. Thier Jr. and together they founded Video Haven in Schuylkill Haven.She was predeceased by her son, Charles R. Thier III, in 2014.Barbara is survived by two daughters, Dawn M., wife of George Turitto, of Lehighton, and Kelly A., wife of Hamilton Handling III, of Auburn; grandchildren, John Noecker Jr., husband of Katrina, Jacob Noecker, husband of Carly, Joshua Noecker, companion of Christina Smith, Amanda Noecker, fiancée of Kat Reed, Hamilton Handling IV and Madison Handling; great-grandchildren, John, Braelynn and Wesley. She is also survived by her brother, Peter, husband of Karen Wolfrath; a nephew, Donald Hughes.Private services are entrusted to Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc.Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close