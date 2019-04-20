Barbara Laura Thier, 76, of Orwigsburg, passed away Wednesday, April 17, surrounded by her loving family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Laura Thier.
Barbara was born in Manhattan, N.Y., April 18, 1942, a daughter of the late Elizabeth Mary Lea and William Francis Wolfrath.
She was the widow of Charles R. Thier Jr. and together they founded Video Haven in Schuylkill Haven.
She was predeceased by her son, Charles R. Thier III, in 2014.
Barbara is survived by two daughters, Dawn M., wife of George Turitto, of Lehighton, and Kelly A., wife of Hamilton Handling III, of Auburn; grandchildren, John Noecker Jr., husband of Katrina, Jacob Noecker, husband of Carly, Joshua Noecker, companion of Christina Smith, Amanda Noecker, fiancée of Kat Reed, Hamilton Handling IV and Madison Handling; great-grandchildren, John, Braelynn and Wesley. She is also survived by her brother, Peter, husband of Karen Wolfrath; a nephew, Donald Hughes.
Private services are entrusted to Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 20, 2019