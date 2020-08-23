Home

C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
Barbara M. Wise

Barbara M. Wise Obituary

Barbara M. Wise, 78, of Quakertown, formerly of Girardville, died Aug. 20, 2020, in her home.

She was the wife of the late Robert Earl Wise.

Born in Coopersburg, she was a daughter of the late Wallace and Grace (Emrich) Hengey.

She is survived by three sons, Craig (Dianne), Jeff (Kathy) and Robert (Dennise); two daughters, Debbie Hampton (companion, Jeff) and Kim McManus (her companion); a brother, Dick Hangey; a sister, Hazel Fulmer; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of C.R. Strunk Funeral Home Inc., Quakertown, www.crstrunk.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 23, 2020
