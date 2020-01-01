|
Barbara S. Cuff, 63, of Frackville, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born Sept. 27, 1956, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Albert Sr. and Alberta "Boxter" Anastosky.
She was a 1974 graduate of Shenandoah Valley High School, then worked in the local garment industry.
Barbara enjoyed the outdoors, had a love for animals, and liked to go fishing. She was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan.
She is survived by one daughter, Erin Weyman, Frackville; one brother, Albert J. Anastosky Jr., Shenandoah; one sister, Ellen Thompson, with Mark, Montrose; two grandchildren, Olivia and Conner Weyman; a niece, Jolene, with Chris; a nephew, Joey; two great-nephews, Zack and Cayden, and her companion, Jim Zulkowski.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Our Lady of Dawn Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights, and will be officiated by Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah, is handling the arrangements. Visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
