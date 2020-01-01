Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Dawn Cemetery
Shenandoah Heights, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Cuff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara S. Cuff


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara S. Cuff Obituary
Barbara S. Cuff, 63, of Frackville, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born Sept. 27, 1956, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Albert Sr. and Alberta "Boxter" Anastosky.

She was a 1974 graduate of Shenandoah Valley High School, then worked in the local garment industry.

Barbara enjoyed the outdoors, had a love for animals, and liked to go fishing. She was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan.

She is survived by one daughter, Erin Weyman, Frackville; one brother, Albert J. Anastosky Jr., Shenandoah; one sister, Ellen Thompson, with Mark, Montrose; two grandchildren, Olivia and Conner Weyman; a niece, Jolene, with Chris; a nephew, Joey; two great-nephews, Zack and Cayden, and her companion, Jim Zulkowski.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Our Lady of Dawn Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights, and will be officiated by Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah, is handling the arrangements. Visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -