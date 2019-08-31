|
Barbara Stanell, 86, passed away Aug. 30, 2019.
Barbara was born in The Bronx, New York, Feb. 18, 1933, to the late Morris and Lillian Neiderman.
As a child, she demonstrated remarkable musical talent and trained at Juilliard School of Music in Manhattan. She made her Carnegie Recital Hall debut at 16 and embarked on an extensive performing career in New York and beyond, including tours with the USO in the 1950s and 1960s, across the United States, Europe, the Far East and North Africa, before settling in Shenandoah and Frackville. Throughout her life, she remained a sought-after pianist, organist, accompanist and teacher, an expert in numerous genres of music from classical to contemporary.
She was the organist at First United Methodist Church in Shenandoah for more than 40 years, and performed regularly at Temple Beth Israel, Hazleton, where she was a member. She maintained an active piano and organ teaching studio for many years, training generations of young musicians. She accompanied numerous high school musical productions, was the accompanist for the Schuylkill County Choral Society and appeared often in many other area venues. In addition to performing and teaching, Barbara developed a successful career selling pianos and organs in the 1980s.
She was preceded in death by husband, Patrick F. Stanell; longtime partner, Harry Mathias; sisters, Carol Rabinowitz and Sylvia Isen.
She is survived by sons, David Stanell, Vadnais Heights, Minn., and Martin Stanell with Beth, Harleysville, Pa.; grandchildren, Corey Stanell, Ruby Laine-Stanell, Francesca Stanell, Laura Stanell and Roman Stanell.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc, 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Services will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rabbi Michael Michlin officiating. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to the music and arts organization of your choice. Please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com for more information.
