Barbara "Babs" Tuggle, 82, of Green Valley, Ariz., and former resident of Mahanoy City, died Tuesday morning, Nov. 26, 2019, after a brief illness.
Barbara was a daughter of the late Agnes and Martin Blue, of Mahanoy City.
She is survived by a brother, Robert Blue, of Barnesville.
Her family is planning a memorial service to be held in Mahanoy City at a future date. Louis D Truskowsky Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. is in charge of local arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 30, 2019