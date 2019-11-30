Home

Barbara "Babs" Tuggle

Barbara "Babs" Tuggle, 82, of Green Valley, Ariz., and former resident of Mahanoy City, died Tuesday morning, Nov. 26, 2019, after a brief illness.

Barbara was a daughter of the late Agnes and Martin Blue, of Mahanoy City.

She is survived by a brother, Robert Blue, of Barnesville.

Her family is planning a memorial service to be held in Mahanoy City at a future date. Louis D Truskowsky Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. is in charge of local arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 30, 2019
