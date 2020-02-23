|
|
Barry L. Kintzel, 71, of Pine Hill Road, Pine Grove, peacefully passed away into the arms of the Lord on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
Born Sept. 12, 1948, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Nathan J. and Emily M. Daubert Kintzel.
He was a faithful lifetime member of Schuylkill Church of the Brethren, where he was the treasurer for 43 years. He was a 1966 graduate of Pine Grove High School and received an associate degree from business school.
Barry was a self-employed mason.
He loved spending time with family, shenanigans, hunting and the outdoors.
Surviving are two sons, Travis J. and wife, Jaclyn Kintzel, of Telford, and Benjamin J. Kintzel, of Pine Grove; two daughters, Tracy M. and husband, Nathan Hostetter, of Rockwood, and Stacy M. Hewes, of Harrisburg; 10 grandchildren, Emily, Rachel, Lily, Annalise, Haley, Kolette and husband, Jacob, Cole, Gina, Ayden and Peyton; two brothers, Kenneth and wife, Kay Kintzel, and Wayne Kintzel; a sister, Judy, wife of the late Harold Rhody, all of Pine Grove; three nieces and two nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Schuylkill Church of the Brethren, 347 Sweet Arrow Lake Road, Pine Grove, with Pastor Richard Hoffman officiating. There will be a viewing from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the church. Interment will follow in Schuylkill Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., 139 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, in his memory to help with funeral expenses. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 23, 2020