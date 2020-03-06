|
|
Beann (Uetz) Deem, mother, grammy, 87, of Zions Stone Church Road, New Ringgold, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital-Lehighton Campus, Lehighton.
Born Monday, Feb. 20, 1933, in Tamaqua, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Ethel (Raudenbush) Uetz.
A 1950 graduate of Tamaqua High School, Beann was a talented musician, having been a member of Drum & Bugle Corp. Beann was an active life member of Bethany EC Church, Tamaqua, where she taught Sunday school for many years. Beann enjoyed needlepoint, knitting, and playing the piano and organ.
Beann retired as a cafeteria aide from Tamaqua School District and had worked in the textile industry when first married.
She was also predeceased by husband, Kenneth W. Deem, on April 6, 2005; brother, Charles Uetz; sister, Janet Gorra; daughter-in-law, Anne Deem.
Surviving are sons, Kenneth W. Deem, of Mountain Top, Blair C. Deem and his wife, Nancy, of Fairfax Station, Va., Corey D. Deem and his wife, Susan, of Lehighton, and Kerry C. Deem and his wife, Kathleen, of Yardley; 11 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. The Rev. Kevin P. Roberts will officiate. Interment will be in Schuylkill Haven Union Cemetery. Memorials in her name can be sent to Bethany EC Church, 223 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252, or Horses and Horizons, 375 Zion Stone Church Road, New Ringgold, PA 17960. Online expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Beann may be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 W. Penn Pike, New Ringgold, PA 17960, 570-386-5884.
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 6, 2020