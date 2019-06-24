Beatrice D. Gates, born Beatrice Dembosky, June 26, 1930, in Port Carbon died March 9, 2019, at 88.



Beatrice married Bill Gates (Vincent A. Gates), of New Philadelphia, in 1950. Bill, a World War II veteran, passed away Aug. 4, 1999, in Inverness, Fla., at 75.



Beatrice is survived by three children, Vincent, Michaline and Kimberly.



Throughout her marriage, Beatrice, encouraged by Bill, went to college nights. She earned a BA in education from Newark State Teachers College, Union, N.J., in 1964.



Her passion was working with young children. She found employment as an elementary school teacher in Hillside, N.J., the town the family had recently settled in.



Balancing a full-time job and family life, Beatrice never stopped going to college and in 1982, achieved an MA in learning disabilities from Kean College. She guided and enriched the lives of young children in the Hillside school system until 1992.



She and Bill then pulled up stakes in New Jersey for a new life in Florida. She now returns home to New Philadelphia, where she will be laid to rest next to bill, her husband of 49 years.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner as celebrant. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, is in charge of local arrangements.



