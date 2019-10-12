Home

Beatrice Doyle Obituary
Beatrice Doyle, 98, of Pottsville, died Thursday morning at The Gardens of York Terrace, Pottsville.

Born April 30, 1921, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary Doyle.

She worked as a CPA focusing on auditing.

Beatrice was the last member of her immediate family. She was being cared for by her godson and guardian, Jamie Boran.

Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901, has been entrusted with arrangements. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to leave a condolence for the Doyle family.

Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
