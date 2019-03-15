Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice G. Richards. View Sign

Beatrice G. Richards, 93, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, March 13, at Orwigsburg Center, Orwigsburg.



Born in Lebanon County, on Nov. 6, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy Wilson Donton.



She was the widow of John H. Richards, who passed away in August 2006, and her first husband, Andrew Sirko.



In addition to her parents and husband, Beatrice was also preceded in death by her son, Andrew Sirko; sister, Betty Paul; and brothers, Lyndon, Lyman and Robert Donton.



She was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church, Schuylkill Haven.



Beatrice is survived by three daughters, Dottie Hardock, fiancee of Ed Folk, Auburn, Nancy Hepler, wife of Duane, Cressona, and Jayne Krammes, Sanford, N.C. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Melissa and Jason Hepler, Angela Yeich and Dylan Ditzler; great-grandsons, Caleb and Caden Hepler; four siblings, Dorothy Begley, Christiana, Ida Miller, Schuylkill Haven, Clarence Donton, Schuylkill Haven, and Warren Donton, Port Carbon; stepchildren, Barbara Moyer, Nancy Smith, Monica Jacoby, Michele, Jack and Stevens Richards; nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. William Parrish officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Beatrice's family requests donations in her memory to Covenant United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 209 E. Main St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend online condolences, visit



