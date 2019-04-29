Beatrice I. "Betz" Miller, 94, of Pine Grove, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Jan. 13, 1925, in Pine Grove, she was a daughter of the late Myles and Anna L. Manbeck Frantz.
She was a member of Outwood Lutheran Church, Pine Grove, the Pine Grove Pennsylvania Dutch Singers and helped with Volunteer Home Care.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Ralph E. Miller; daughter, GleeAnn Cameron; five sisters, Helen Andrulis, Eva Webbert, Mae Moyer, Fay Deiter and Jean Bretz; brother, Bruce Frantz.
Surviving are two daughters, Darla Weltmer, of Newport, and Kitty Achenbach, of Pine Grove; son, David Miller, of Pine Grove; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a viewing from 1 until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Outwood Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Outwood Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 934 Oak Grove Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in her memory. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 29, 2019