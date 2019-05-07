Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice J. "Beacie" Fisher. View Sign Service Information Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home 24 East Main Street Schuylkill Haven , PA 17972 (570)-385-3381 Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Schuylkill Haven, June 3, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mamie Hertzel Fidler.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Harrison A. Fisher, in 2009.



Beacie attended Schuylkill Haven High School, and was formerly employed as a seamstress for Alpha Mills, and Ethel Maid, both in Schuylkill Haven.



She was an active member of Covenant United Methodist Church, Schuylkill Haven, where she served as president of the church's United Methodist Women's group for over 20 years.



Beacie is survived by a son, Thomas J. Fisher, husband of Linda, of Effort; a daughter, Bonnie L. Searle, widow of Richard, of Pottsville; three grandchildren, Brandie Searle, Jamie Fisher and Tammy Searle; seven great-grandchildren, Tristan, Roman, Taryn, Byron, Ryan, Corinthia and Eloisa. Beacie was the last surviving member of her immediate family.



A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. William Parrish officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. At her family's request, memorial donations in Beacie's memory should be made to Covenant United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 209 E. Main St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend online condolences, visit



