Beatriz Haydee Mayorga Obituary
Beatriz Haydee Mayorga, 74, of Shenandoah, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

Relatives and friends are invited to a funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown. A viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and again from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. To sign the online register or for more information and directions, please visit wwwringtownfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 23, 2019
